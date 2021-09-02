A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022 for Carol Docken, 59, who tragically passed away, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, after a brave battle with cancer.
Carol Docken was born on September 13, 1961, in Fargo. She was a kind and gentle person who loved her family and friends more than anything. She was the life of the party. Her smile and laughter were infectious, lighting up any room she walked in. Family and friends would agree that she never met a stranger or kept a smile to herself. All who knew her loved and adored her. We will always carry her memory close and dear to our hearts. A sincere thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff that cared for her. Our sweet, sweet Carol, this is not goodbye forever, this is just goodbye for now, until we meet again. We love you and miss you more than words can express. Your spirit and the unforgettable impression that you left upon this world will live on through everyone you encountered and forever in our hearts.
