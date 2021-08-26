A visitation will be held Monday, August 30, 2021, at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio, followed by prayer service and burial at Resurrection Cemetery for Carol E. (Trennum) Mediatore, 83, who passed away peacefully at her home on August 25, 2021.
Carol was born in Grafton on April 23, 1938, to Harold and Eva (Gellner) Trennum. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, dedicated homemaker, and doting grandmother. She graduated from high school in Walhalla then made her way to Minneapolis to further her education. There, she was recruited to work in administration for the U.S. Navy in Washington, DC, where she met her husband, Richard. They married in her hometown of Walhalla and lived in multiple cities/states before ultimately settling in Worthington, Ohio. She always made family love and support her highest priority. She was a fantastic cook, an avid card player, a mean bowler, a fan of Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, a lover of snowmen, and a constant utterer of the phrase “uff da.” Carol (Mom/Nan) will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by daughter Marla (Eric) Hoeft, grandson Nathan Hoeft, granddaughter Allison Hoeft, sisters Darlene Belanus and Deanne (Floyd) Boesl, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by both parents, husband Richard Mediatore, son Michael Mediatore, and sister Sharon Carignan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware County Humane Society, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, Ohio 43015.
Rutherford Funeral Home of Powell, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
