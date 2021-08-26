Mass of Christian Burial was held August 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Carrington for Charlene Christianson, 59, of Carrington, who passed away on August 21, 2021, at CHI St. Alexius Health in Devils Lake. Burial was at the Carrington Cemetery.
Charlene Marie Shuley was born January 11, 1962, to Shirley (Giles) and John Shuley in Langdon. She graduated from Langdon High School in 1980. On January 9, 1982, she married Richard Christianson, and together they were blessed with three children: Chad in 1982, Jennifer in 1985, and Bryan in 1988. She devoted her entire life to caring for others. During high school, she worked as a CNA at Maple Manor in Langdon. She obtained her LPN Nursing Degree from NDSCS in 1984 and in 1985 started working at Golden Acres Manor in Carrington. In 1989, she went to work at the Carrington Hospital; she went back to school in 1995 for her RN Degree from Minot State University. Then in 2001, she went back to Golden Acres Manor in Carrington as the Director of Nursing. She was an active member of the ND Board of Nursing for 8 years and current President of NADONA. She was also an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in McHenry and, most recently, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Carrington. Her faith was very important to her, and she leaned on it to get her through the trying times. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, and entertaining. She loved her time spent at the lake with family and friends. She enjoyed following sports teams, especially watching the Minnesota Vikings. Family was her top priority, and she loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart!
Charlene is survived by her husband of 39 years, Richard; son Chad Christianson of Carrington, daughter Jennifer (Brian) Bolland of Fargo, and son Bryan Christianson of Cooperstown; grandsons Luke and Brayden; granddaughter Emily; and siblings: Connie (Tim) Lorenz of Hawaii, Allen (Linda) Shuley of Wyoming, Jeannie (Dennis) Gendreau of Minot, Don (Susan) Shuley of Grafton, Carla (Blake) Koistinen of Langdon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Shirley Shuley, and her in-laws, Selmer and Janice Christianson.
Evans Funeral Home of Carrington was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.
