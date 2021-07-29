Funeral services were held July 28, 2021, at Dovre Lutheran Church in Osnabrock for Charles I. Ottem, 74, of Osnabrock, who passed away July 22, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. Burial was at Dovre Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osnabrock.
Charles Iver Ottem was born October 25, 1946, in Langdon, to F.O. and Kathryn (Crago) Ottem. He lived in the village of Osnabrock until his parents moved to the I.I. Ottem homestead in the fall of 1951. He was baptized and confirmed in Dovre Lutheran Church and attended school in Osnabrock, graduating in 1964. He continued his education at the University of North Dakota for two years before being drafted into the US Army in September of 1967. He took his basic training at Ft. Lewis, Wash., and his aircraft maintenance course at the Army Aviation School at Ft. Rucker, AL. His 13 months of overseas duty were spent at the Second Aviation Battalion in South Korea during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged in April of 1969, he attended aviation school in Fargo taking flight training then returned to UND, graduating with an accounting degree in May of 1972. In 1977, he began farming with his brother, Jack, until 2014. He retired from farming in 2020. He also managed his own insurance agency. He was very active in civic, political, fraternal, and agricultural organizations. He belonged to the Milton Lodge #48 A.F. and A.M., Langdon Scottish Rite Bodies, Kem Temple of the Shrine, 49ers Shrine Club, Royal Order of Jesters, Knights of Pythias, York Rite, Eastern Star, American Legion Fismes Post # 164, Veteran of Foreign Wars, Elks, Eagles Aerie #3454, and was elected to Supreme Council of Scottish Rite in Washington, DC. He has served as clerk/treasurer of Alma Township; secretary/treasurer of the ND State Barley Show; former chairman of US Feeds Grain Council; co-chairman of the Osnabrock Centennial Committee, and belonged to the Farm Bureau, ND Wheat Producers, National Barley Growers Association, and Crop Improvement Association. He was also a Republican candidate for the ND House of Representatives. Charles enjoyed reading, collecting stamps, hunting, and traveling.
Surviving Charles are his brother, Jack (Shelley) Ottem, of Osnabrock; his sister, Freya (John) Hanson, of New Brighton, Minn.; nephews Anthony Ottem and John Hanson IV; nieces Andrea (Joe) Bricko and Agatha (Justin) Ottem Lill; and ten great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and niece Kari Ottem.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
