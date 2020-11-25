Charles R. Lien, 83, of Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Pembilier Nursing Center in Walhalla.
Charles R. (Dickie) Lien was born October 4, 1937, the son of Gilbert and Anne (Nelson) Lien on his grandfather’s farm near Morden, Manitoba, Canada. He moved to Numedahl at a young age and attended school in Fremont Township. He farmed all his life in the Numedahl area. He married Lynn Tharaldson on February 27, 1981. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, working in his shop on tractors and steam engines, blacksmithing, and making many items in his forge.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn, of Walhalla; son Cory of Grand Forks; Kara (Dan) of Bloomington, Minn.; and his brother, Robert, of Walhalla. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Donald, Larry, and Gary.
The family would like to the thank the staff of the Pembilier Nursing Center for the great care and compassion Dickie received as a resident of PNC.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Numedahl with inurnment in the Nore Numedahl Cemetery, rural Walhalla, ND, in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.