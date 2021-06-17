A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Nekoma with fellowship following at the Pain Reliever for Cindy (Lenz) Roberts, who passed away November 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. All friends and family are welcome to share in this celebration of life.
Cindy (Lenz) Roberts was born January 28, 1956, in Devils Lake to Arthur and Susan (Nelson) Lenz, the youngest of seven children in rural Alsen. She spent her early years in Nekoma, graduating from Nekoma High School. She attended Lake Region Junior College while working as a nursing assistant at Devils Lake Mercy Hospital. She married Bruce Roberts in July of 1975 relocating seven times due to her husband’s employment in the telecommunications industry. During this time while raising four beautiful children, she worked in the real estate industry, was a legal secretary to the city attorney in Two Harbors, Minn., and worked as an administrative assistant to an electrical company in Gloversville, NY. The family relocated to the Arlington, Texas area in 1994. For many years, she helped to manage a dry-cleaning business in the Arlington area. She passionately adored and doted on her four children and five grandchildren. They are the loves of her life. She will be remembered for her remarkable kindness, extraordinary love, and her strong Christian faith. She loved to sing, play guitar, and was a devoted Minnesota Viking fan. She had the absolute best sense of humor, always teasing friends and family.
Cindy is survived by her four children: Jaime Roberts of Arlington, Texas, Patrick Roberts of Colorado Springs, Colo., Susan Davis (husband Matt) of Little Elm, Texas, Steven Roberts of Irving, Texas; grandchildren: Isaiah Hayes, Lauren Hayes, Caleb Davis, Miles Davis, and Everly Davis; siblings: Duane Lenz, Diane Burton, Terry and Donna Lenz, Ronnie Lenz; sister-in-law Donita Lenz; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Bonnie (Lenz) Marsh; and sisters-in-law Mary Ann (Petri) Lenz and Shirley (Hansel) Lenz. She was succeeded in death by her brother, Rick Lenz, who unexpectedly passed away on May 30, 2021.
