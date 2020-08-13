A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Clare (Pat) Schuler, 82, of Langdon, who passed away on August 8, 2020, at Rosewood on Broadway in Fargo. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Clare (Pat) Schuler was born December 25, 1937, in Wales, to William and Gertrude (Kordosieur) Schuler. He grew up in the Wales and Mount Carmel area and attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School. He worked with his father at the family business. He owned and operated S & S Floor Covering. Later in life, he became well known for his woodworking skills. He made shelves, quilt stands, benches, and much more. He was involved with the Knights of Columbus and Eagles Aerie #3454. He married Yvonne Hell on June 10, 1958, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. The couple lived in Grand Forks and Langdon. They raised their family in Langdon.
Pat is survived by his spouse, Yvonne; his children: Lawrence (Cheryl) Schuler, William (Ann) Schuler, Gregory (Lori) Schuler, Patricia (Anthony) Roth, Pamela (Dwight) Lowry, Tamara (Todd) Bucholz; his grandchildren: Tina (Peter) Miesen, Lisa (Ryan) McCullough, Jonathan (Amy) Schuler, James DeGroot, Michaela Schuler, Lillian, Olivea and Evelyn Roth, Jayne and Joseph Bucholz; and his great-grandchildren: Jordan Miesen, Reese and Lance McCullough. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Theresa (Gene) Marcotte, Gerry (Magnus) Thorsteinson, Delores (Orlin) Weiner, David (Becky) Schuler, Marian (Francis) Hoffarth, Gael (Randy) Balsdon, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, and his brothers: Bernie, Bernard and Gary Schuler.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.