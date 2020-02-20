Craig Halvorson, 75, of Langdon, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home.
Craig Sydney was born December 28, 1944, in Devils Lake, to Sydney and Beatrice (Matejcek) Halvorson of Tolna. He grew up on the family farm and attended grade and high school in Tolna. He continued his education at NDSU and received his bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics. He married Linda Klefstad on March 21, 1970. They moved to Langdon where he was the county supervisor at FSA, retiring in 2001. His heart was in farming, and he really liked working with farmers and treated his clients like family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, making farming plans, and keeping meticulous records. He was a Bison, Packer, and Braves fan. He and Linda were fortunate to travel to various places and spend many winters in Arizona City, Ariz. He was a member of Eagles Aerie #3454 in Langdon and Tolna Lutheran Church.
Surviving Craig are his wife, Linda, of Langdon; brother Nels Scott (Brenda) of Bismarck; niece Jenny (Tarik) Terry and her daughters, Macey and Emily, of Nev.; uncle Don (Dorothy) Nelson of Minn.; aunt Doris Plinski of Minn.; sisters-in-law: Betty Bina, Judy (John) Bata, Sheila Halvorson, Marsha (David) Hendrickson, Shirley Klefstad, and Sherry Klefstad; brothers-in-law: Alan (Gayle) Klefstad and Lanny (Tammy) Klefstad; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Stuart and Cece Klefstad, Bruce Klefstad, Duane Bina, Tim Halvorson, and nephew Justin Klefstad.
No services will be held per his wish. A time of remembrance will be held later. Inurnment will be at the Tolna Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to a favorite charity.
