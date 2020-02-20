Funeral services were held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at United Lutheran Church in Langdon for Creola (Kjos) Lundquist, 97, of Loma, who passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. Burial will be in the spring at Loma Cemetery near Loma.
Creola was born June 29, 1922, near Loma to Theodore and Mary (Ratzlaff) Kjos. She grew up and attended school in the Loma area. Prior to marrying Thure Lundquist on October 27, 1947, she taught school in the Vang area. After marrying they made their home near Loma where they farmed and raised their four children. She was very involved in the farm operation, working right alongside her husband and children. She enjoyed having a large vegetable garden and spending time with her family and extended family. She was a long-time member of Loma Lutheran Church and, after moving off the farm, joined the Hampden Lutheran Church and their ladies circle.
Surviving Creola are her children: Sharon Chaput, Sandra (Rick) Grinnell, and Loren Lundquist; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Dahl and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thure, son Terry Lundquist, sister and brother-in-law Delores and Melvin Melland, brother and sister-in-law Lance and Dorothy Kjos, and brother-in-law Medric Dahl.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
