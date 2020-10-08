A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at United Lutheran Church in Langdon for Curtis Burnham, 62, of Langdon, who passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz., under the care of Hospice of the Valley in the presence of his family after a five year, courageous battle with cancer. Social distancing and wearing of masks are required per family’s request.
Curtis Ray Burnham was born November 19, 1957, in Mitchell, S.D., to Dean and Jean Ann (Synhorst) Burnham. He moved with his family to Langdon where he attended both grade school and high school. He then attended NDSCS in Wahpeton. He married Eva Liebersbach on August 8, 1981, at St. Edward’s Church in Nekoma. He lived in Fairdale, Thief River Falls, Minn., and then Grafton, where he worked at local grain elevators and Simplot Soil Builders. He and Eva owned Granny’s Family Restaurant in Grafton from 1987-1997. While in Grafton, their son, Scott, was born – the proudest day of his life. Also, while in Grafton, he and his dad, Dean, established a custom swathing company serving farmers in the Langdon area and, later, the Carrington community. His son, Scott, later joined the business, which he still operates. His greatest joy was working and associating with all farmers. After living in Grafton, they moved to Carrington in 1999 and purchased and operated the Prairie Inn Family Restaurant until the summer of 2015. He enjoyed camping and fishing at Devils Lake and also belonged to a rock shop club in Mesa, Aria., where he and Eva lived in the winter.
Surviving Curtis are his wife, Eva; son Scott of Carrington, and his furry companion, Buddy; siblings: Pam (Dale) Luhmann of Langdon, Craig Burnham of Bozeman, Mont., Michael (Vicki) Burnham of Minot, and Kim Burnham (Greg Krzoska) of Baudette, Minn.; mother-in-law Florence Liebersbach of Osnabrock; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Scott Burnham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders (Choice Bank, C/O Mickey Cain, 210 8th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249), St. Edward’s Cemetery (509 8th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249), or Hospice of the Valley (2020 East Woodside Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297).
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
