A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 28, at 10:00 A.M. in Salem Evangelical Cemetery of rural Clyde for Dale E. Ritter, 68, of Grand Forks, who died on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his home.
Dale Edward Ritter, son of Howard and Gertrude (Schrader) Ritter, was born on July 19, 1952, at Devils Lake. He attended school at Sarles and graduated from Border Central High School. After his education he entered the ND Army National Guard. Later he began farming with his brother, Doug, in the Sarles area. On August 16, 1986, he was married to Doris Dahlgren at Langdon. After their marriage they moved to Adams for a time. In 1988 they moved to Grafton where he began working for area potato farmers. He moved to Grand Forks and began working at Molstad Construction. He drove truck and was the main driver for hauling all the excavation equipment to the job sites. Later he worked at Lowes in Grand Forks. He retired in the mid 2000’s due to health reasons. He has resided in Grand Forks since. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. He was known for his horse-riding skills and knowledge of breaking young horses to ride. He also loved attending the stock car races in the area. He watched NFL football, hoping his favorite team, Minnesota Vikings, would win the Super Bowl. He also would watch western movies with John Wayne in them. He always loved visiting with friends and family. He made time when his grandchildren would visit to play with them and their dog, Marley.
He is survived by his daughter, Dana (Ray) Phillips, of Grafton; a son, Shane (Amanda) Ritter, of St. Thomas; grandchildren: Zachary, Joshua and Madyson Phillips, Tristyn Craig, Justyce Wallery, Kyla Wallery, Destiny Martinez Hasen Ritter and Anaiha Ritter; a brother, Douglas (Linda) Ritter, of Apache Junction, Ariz.; sisters: Shirley (Gary) Christianson of Langdon and Barbara (Francis) Johnson of Devils Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, John Ritter; a brother, Daniel Ritter; and a sister-in-law, Izetta Ritter.
Memorials preferred to the Salem Evangelical Cemetery. C/O Lana Balsdon 11430 94th St. NE Osnabrock, ND 58269.
Arrangements are with the Norman Funeral Home of Grand Forks.
