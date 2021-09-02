A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hillside Cemetery in Walhalla for Dale T. Clark, 57, of Langdon, who passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at his home.
Dale Todd Clark was born November 8, 1963, at Grafton to Thomas and Erma (Weiner) Clark. He grew up and attended school in Walhalla where he enjoyed playing football. He owned and operated his own masonry construction business. He was excellent at his craft; his stone and tile work became his art. Nothing was left undone until it was perfect. He enjoyed being with family and his special friend, Heather Kramer; other friends; and his faithful fury friend, Marvin. He was married to Susie Moore, and they have one son, Cory.
Dale is survived by his son, Cory (Callie) Clark, and grandchildren: Rylee, Gage, and Rhyan - all of Alexandria, Minn.; parents Erma and Gene “Pops” Uecker of Walhalla; siblings: Viola Srnsky of Grand Forks, Terry (Petra) Clark of Oxnard, Calif., Karen Winkler of Fargo; niece Rhea Winkler; nephews Terrance and Christopher Clark; and his special friend, Heather Kramer, of Langdon. Also surviving are four step-sisters, one step-son, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his dad, Thomas Clark; infant brother Manuel William Clark; and his grandparents.
He is greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Askew Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com.
