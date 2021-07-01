A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held July 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Grand Forks for Daniel Peter Hoffarth, 80, who died on June 17, 2021, at his home in Arizona. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Nekoma.
Daniel was born August 4,1940, in Langdon, the son of Tony and Lavina Hoffarth, along with seven other siblings. He graduated in Langdon from St. Alphonsus School in 1958. He always enjoyed going back home to reunions and other special events. He continued schooling and went to college in Wahpeton at the State School of Science for two years to receive his associates degree in business. In 1985, he married Coralee Kennelly and gained a family of three: Lisa, Matthew, and Marty. He was always involved in whatever community or business he was at. He had been a Knights of Columbus member since 1960, a treasurer for so many boards and groups, a volunteer firefighter for the Langdon Fire Department, and part owner of Universal Parts in Langdon. He moved to Grafton and worked at the Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts store until he decided to buy his own store in Cass Lake, Minn. He eventually decided to sell the store, and they moved to Billings, Mont. where he worked at the Bumper to Bumper warehouse until he retired. He and Coralee went to Indio, Calif. during the wintertime and enjoyed that for a few years until they decided to move back to Minnesota and live on Lake Andrusia. They then decided to move to Becker, Minn. to be closer to their daughter until they bought a home in Casa Grande, Ariz. to enjoy warmer weather. He had many talents - making wooden pens was one of them. He also enjoyed playing cards, watching basketball, collecting coins, and always keeping busy. His greatest achievement was being a father and #1 uncle to many of his nieces and nephews. Family meant the world to him. He will be greatly missed and will be remembered for his huge heart and kind nature, his reliability and respect for others, his devout Catholic faith, and the love he generously shared with family and friends.
