Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon for Danny E. Roy, 68, of Langdon, who passed away March 16, 2021, in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.
Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Danny was born October 31, 1952, in Hallock, Minn., to Melvin and Barbara (Lepine) Roy. He grew up and attended school in Pembina graduating from Pembina High School in 1970. During his high school years and after graduation, he worked in a local gas station, on the family farm, and for Motor Coach Industries. He and Mary Kay Morrison were married December 1, 1973, in Neche. They made their home in Langdon where he worked for John Deere. In 1983, he took over D & B Motors, which he still owned and operated with his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Mark. He loved the sport of car racing- as a driver, spectator, or sponsor. He was inducted into the River Cities Hall of Fame in Grand Forks just last year. He also enjoyed snowmobile racing, riding motorcycle, ranger-riding, and playing poker. He enjoyed working at the dealership because of the people he met, which created many life-long friendships. His family was his everything and where he found the most joy, especially from his grandchildren. He was a member or served on the board of several organizations, including the National Oldsmobile Council, Koda Bank board, and Cavalier County JDA. He was a former president of the ND Auto Dealers Association and the Langdon Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon.
Surviving Danny are his wife, Mary Kay, of Langdon; daughter Jennifer (Mark) Busse of Langdon; grandchildren: Maddux, Stella, and Beau Busse; sister Lorna (Marshal) Hemmes of Humboldt, Minn.; mother-in-law LaVonne Morrison; in-laws: Alice (Lloyd), Wayne (Cathy), Judy (John), Barb; nieces and nephews: Rachel (Goerge) Hellyer, David (Tiffany) Hemmes, Heather (Michael) Mallett, Mike, Jason, Chris, Amy, Marcus, Danny, Brian, Brent; several great-nieces and nephews; and many good friends. He was the best husband, dad, grandfather, brother, and uncle and will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Wally Morrison, brother-in-law Randy Humphreys, niece Sara, and nephew Cody.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested that memorials be directed to Langdon Area Hockey Boosters, Langdon Sports Boosters, or Cavalier County Cancer Crusaders.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
