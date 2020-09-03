Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon for Darlene Girodat, 76, of Langdon, who passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon. Burial was at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Mt. Carmel.
Darlene Ann was born November 7, 1943, in Langdon, to Stanley and Eileen (Hoffarth) Schill. She grew up and attended Mulberry country school in the Maida area. She married Clifford Girodat on October 15, 1962, in Mt. Carmel. They made their home on a farm near Maida where they raised their five children. She enjoyed working in the kitchen at the Stables Restaurant for many years. She loved to bake and share what she made. She also did embroidery, made quilts, and liked tending her flower and vegetable gardens.
Surviving Darlene are her children: Jeffrey (Diane) of Grand Forks, Kenneth (Sherry) of Langdon, Keith (Bonnie) of Langdon, Penny (Jeff) Hoffarth of Langdon, and Wade (Kristin) of Langdon; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother Ronald (Lenna) Schill of Maida; and sister-in-law Ruth Schill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clifford, brothers Gerald Schill and Allen (Kathy) Schill, and sister Lois (Robert) Benoit.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.