A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Glenila Presbyterian Church in Calvin for David Crockett, 79, of Calvin, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon.
David Willard Crockett was born September 19, 1940, in Grey Township, Cavalier County, to Howard and Ruby (Moore) Crockett. He grew up in the Calvin area and graduated from Calvin High School in 1958. He was a member of the Calvin Volunteer Fire Department, bowled in Durum League for years, and enjoyed watching or listening to baseball whenever the Twins or Yankees were playing.
Surviving Dave are his son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Dawn, of Oxford, Miss.; his grandson, granddaughter-in-law and great-grandson: Thomas, Paige and Carson David Crockett of Elkridge, Md.; and his granddaughters: Erin Crockett and Keeley Crockett of Oxford, Miss.; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters “Nita” and “Bunny”, and son Peter.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
