A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon for Debra Jo Cooper, 62, of Langdon, who passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Deb was born May 8, 1959, on Ladd Air Force Base in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Earl Wayne and Janice Elaine (Hanson) Cooper. She graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, in 1977. She joined the U.S. Army in 1977 after graduation. She completed her basic training at Fort Gordon, Ga. She was then stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. After her return to the states, she completed her military service at Fort Bragg, N.C. She then moved back home to Lubbock, Texas, to return to her family. It was there that she began her career in carpentry, working for Lee Lewis Construction. She moved to Hannah in 1998. She enjoyed making new friends and learning new job skills. She truly loved small town life. She worked various jobs in Hannah, Wales, and Frost Fire. She enjoyed being busy and was ready to try her skills at almost any trade. She moved to Grand Forks to pursue her career in carpentry. She was a very talented finish carpenter but also worked on much larger sites. She was proud of her work with concrete and helped build the Wal-Mart at 32nd and Columbia in Grand Forks. She also worked on the parking garage at the University of North Dakota on Columbia Avenue, also located in Grand Forks. After finishing her career in construction, she moved here to Langdon to help care for her parents. She loved golf, her guns, her cats, music, and appreciated a good joke, but most of all, she loved her friends. She was a devoted daughter and sister. She loved to visit, laugh, play games, and had one of the fastest mouths in town. We love you, Deb.
Surviving Deb are her sister, Nancy Ellen (Don) Cooper-Muellenberg of Munich; nieces and nephews: Kylie Tyree (Garth) Land, Brooke Leigh (Charlie) Plunkett, Ashley Renee Dillman, Alaina Lenore Minyard, and Arianne Denise Minyard; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Bruce and Kevin.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a memorial be made in Deb’s name to Uffda Pet Adoption in Cando.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
