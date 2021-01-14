Dennis Roger MacDonald, 73, passed away suddenly at his winter home in Mesa, Ariz., on January 3, 2021. Dennis was born in 1947 to Stewart and Doris McDonald. He was raised and worked on the family farm near Langdon most of his life. Due to health issues he had to quit farming and spent his summers on the farm and winters in Arizona. He was a great brother and a wonderful son; for many years he took care of his aging parents on the farm. He was a kind and generous man that would help his family or friends anytime it was needed. He enjoyed 4-wheeling in the Arizona desert and playing cribbage and pinochle with friends and neighbors. You could usually find him in the basement on the farm tinkering with small electronics or playing older video games. He had an extensive movie collection that he enjoyed. He helped mow and clean the Harvey Center Cemetery for many years and was a longtime member of the Langdon Eagles and the Cavalier County Gun Club.
Dennis is survived by brother Robert (Cheryl) MacDonald of Langdon and Utah; sisters: Judy Stevens of Renton, Wash. and Susan (Bill) Jennings of Lake City, Fla.; as well as nieces, nephews and many wonderful cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Stewart and Doris McDonald, brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Virginia MacDonald, brother-in-law Tim Stevens, brother-in-law Bill McLaughlin, infant sister Janette and infant brother Michael.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.