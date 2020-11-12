A private funeral service was held at the United Lutheran Church on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, for Donald B. Pflaum, 76, of Cavalier who passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Sanford in Fargo.
Donald B. Pflaum was born August 21, 1944, in Grand Forks to Clifford H. and Lucille (Boyd) Pflaum. He grew up in Wales and graduated from Wales High School. He then attended Mayville State Teachers College where he received his degree in chemistry and physics. On October 24, 1964, he married Mary (Janie) Sateren at Lakota. He and Janie then moved to Cavalier where he taught school until starting Rusten and Pflaum Construction. He enjoyed traveling the world on hunting trips and spent countless hours ice fishing with his grandson, Scotty. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going to his grandkids’ activities every chance he got. He took great pride in working on projects in the garage and on the job site and was never caught sitting still. Anyone that got the chance to know him knew he was a softie at heart with a great sense of humor. He was the most loving man with a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by his family and all that knew him.
Don is survived by his wife, Janie; his children: Julie (Eric) Holt of Los Angeles, Calif., Lisa Pflaum of Cavalier, Jenni (Jason) Rasmussen of Grand Forks, Justin Pflaum of West Fargo; and grandchildren: Scott McColl, Aspen McColl, and Kennedy Rasmussen. Preceding him in death were his parents and infant sister.
Askew Funeral Home of Cavalier was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com.
