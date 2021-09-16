A celebration of life luncheon will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hubbard Community Center in Hubbard, Minn., for Donald (Don) Roy Barr, 81, of Hubbard, Minn., who passed away in the comfort of his home with the presence of his familybvon September 2, 2021, after his battle with cancer.
Don was born on February 8, 1940, in Grafton, to Roy and Myrtle May (Maxwell) Barr. At the young age of 17 he left home to serve his country by joining the National Guard. After one year of serving in the guard, he proudly enlisted in the United Stated Airforce. While stationed in Wadena, Minn. he met the love of his life, Helen Lavyonne Thoreson. On September 21, 1958, the two were united in marriage. In their 62 years together, they were blessed with 3 sons. He served in the Unites States Air Force from 1957 until 1960 when he was honorably discharged. After his time proudly serving the United States of America, he did many things. He worked for KNDK radio station in Langdon and the KNOX Radio Station in Grand Forks - where he took great pride doing play by play for UND men’s basketball. He then went on to serve his country again with the United States Border Patrol from which he retired. He was involved in many organizations such as the Langdon High School Athletic Booster Club, Langdon Country Club, the Eagles, and the DAV. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, home life and being with his family.
Deeply loved Don’s passing will be mourned by his wife of 62 years, Helen; his children: Jeff (Bonnie) Barr of Park Rapids, Minn., Kenneth (Suzie) Barr of Park Rapids, Minn., and Guy (Dennise) Barr of Park Rapids, Minn.; grandson Kenny; step-grandchildren: Gabie, Isaac, Julia and Holly; and brother Thomas (Pat) Barr of Moorhead, Minn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Myrtle Barr, and his brother, Robert Barr.
Jones Pearson Funeral Home of Park Rapids Minn. is in charge of arrangements.
