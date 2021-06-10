A memorial service was held on June 7, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Grand Forks for Donald Lee Jackson, 77, who passed away on June 2, 2021, at his home in Grand Forks surrounded by his loving family. Inurnment was at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grand Forks.
Don was born on February 3, 1944, to Thomas and Ida Jackson in Grand Forks. He graduated from East Grand Forks High School In 1961. He married Mae Helgoe on July 26, 1969, in Cavalier. Together they made their home in Grand Forks raising two children. He worked for Bert’s Truck Equipment and then spent 33 years with Border States Electric, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and going to their family lake place on Cass Lake. He was a sprint car racer in his younger years.
Don is survived by his wife, Mae; daughter Jennifer (Chris) Stokke of Princeton, Minn.; son Brian (Rachelle) Jackson of Fargo; grandkids: Kaitlyn, Connor, Cullen Stokke, Sidnee, (twin granddaughters, Kayla and Alexis Jackson); and sister Margie (Bill) Davidson of California.
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
Memorials may be directed to Augustana Lutheran Church or the Altru Cancer Center in Don’s name.
Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.