A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Dovre Lutheran Church in Osnabrock for Doris M. Rourke, 95, of Osnabrock who passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Osnabrock Community Living Center in Osnabrock. Social distancing will take place and wearing of masks is encouraged. Burial of ashes will be at Union Cemetery, Osnabrock.
Doris Mae Nelson was born March 26, 1925, to Sten and Marie (Akset) Nelson on the farm in Osford Township, Cavalier County. She attended school in Osford Twp. and Osnabrock, graduating from Osnabrock High School in 1944. She continued her education at Mayville State Teachers College where she received her teaching certificate. On June 24, 1945, she was united in marriage to Leslie W. Rourke at Highland Church near Fairdale. They farmed and raised their boys four miles west of Osnabrock. She enjoyed being a farm wife and helping out on the farm. She loved tending to her large garden every year. She made the best homemade buns which were enjoyed by the whole family. Her pride and joy were her two boys, grandchildren, and great-grandkids. She was a long-time member of Dovre Lutheran Church in Osnabrock and the Dovre WELCA.
Surviving Doris are her son, Keith (Lynnell) Rourke of Roseau, Minn.; daughter-in-law Beryl Rourke of Maplewood, Minn.; grandchildren: Todd (Missie) Rourke of Duluth, Minn., Kristin (Jay) Hodny of Roseau, Minn., Gavin (Leah) Rourke of Negaunee, MI, Tara Rourke of St. Paul, Minn., Ryan (Rachel) Rourke of Ames, IA; great-grandchildren: Riley and Derek Rourke, Quinn and Lucy Stevenson, Tal Halliday, Jax, Declan, Briggs and Cole Hodny, Maija and Aaron Rourke, and Kieran Rourke. Doris is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leslie, son Gary, brother Arnold (Doris) Nelson, sisters Maxine (Mort) Aune and Sadie (Palmer) Grindeland, niece Marlys Aune, and nephew Gerald Aune. Doris was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
