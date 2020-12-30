A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, followed by a graveside committal service at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Oregon for Doris Marie (Ottem) Daiker, who passed away December 8, 2020, in Oregon City, Ore.
Doris Marie (Ottem) Daiker was born in Langdon on April 19, 1924, to Ibsen and Effie Ottem. She graduated from St. Olaf College and taught in Knappa, Estacada, and retired from West Linn High School in 1984. She was active in the West Linn Riverview Lions, Oregon City Elks Lodge, and St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. In retirement she traveled the world; loved spending time with her family; working out at the pool; venturing to casinos; watching sports, especially the Blazers, Gonzaga, and the Seahawks; and playing cards. We will miss her baking, home cooked meals, and beach trips.
She is survived by seven children, 20 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Uff Da!
She was preceded in death by husband George, son Charles, her parents and both siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation, Lions Foundation of West Linn, or Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
Holman-Hankins-Bowker & Waud Funeral Service of Oregon City, Ore. was in charge of arrangements. See full obituary at www.waudsfuneralservice.com.
