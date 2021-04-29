A funeral mass was held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in, Moorhead, Minn. for Dorothy R. Johnson, 91, of Moorhead, Minn., who died on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Arbor Park in Moorhead under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. Interment was at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Moorhead.
Dorothy Hoffarth was born May 16, 1929, in Mount Carmel to Dominic and Ana (Schuler) Hoffarth. She attended school in Maida. She married Alfred R. Johnson on February 10, 1953, in Mount Carmel, and they lived in Wahpeton, LaMoure, Dilworth, Minn., and finally Moorhead, Minn., where they raised their family. She worked at St. Ansgar Hospital in food service from 1979 to 1989. She and Alfred traveled throughout the U.S. in retirement. She enjoyed crafting and sewing and was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Moorhead. Her husband, Alfred, died on January 6, 2015.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Donna Marie Grenz of Morgantown, WV, Faye Kathryn Johnson of Moorhead, Minn., Sandra Mary (Robert) Baxa of Hanover, Minn., Andrew Dominic (Emilie) Johnson of Hawley, Minn., and Roger Alan (Sally) Johnson of Waverly, IA; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Mary Alice Girodat of Langdon; and son-in-law Gordon Smith of Rochert, Minn.
She was preceded in death by husband Alfred, daughter Ruth, and eight siblings.
Dorothy’s family is grateful to Hospice of the Red River Valley for three years of wonderful care and recommends memorials be given to them.
Wright Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Video tribute, online guestbook, and livestream of the service at www.wrightfuneral.com.
