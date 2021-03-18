A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Emmanuel Evangelical Church in Langdon for Dorraine Witzel of Langdon, who passed away March 14, 2021, in Grand Forks. A recording of the service will be available on the website the afternoon of March 20. Burial will be later this spring at Lebanon Cemetery in Langdon.
Dorraine Genevie Mutcher was born January 29, 1933, to Otto and Henrietta (Sepke) Mutcher on a farm near Dresden. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, a small country church near Dresden. At 8 months old, her family moved to a home southwest of Walhalla. Then at age 11, they moved to the farm she called home approximately 13 miles northeast of Langdon. In her St. John’s childhood church, she got married on November 14, 1952, to Dewey L. Witzel. He was a member of the Marine Corp., so they lived in Santa Ana, Calif. until January of 1954. The couple belonged to the Stilwell Community Church. While attending there, she helped with Sunday School and Bible School until the church closed. They then started attending E.U.B. Church in Langdon. This is the church she still considers her home church. Her last few years were spent living in Grand Forks, with her oldest daughter, Judy. She moved there to make it easier to attend all her medical appointments. Her church of choice in Grand Forks was the First Presbyterian Church where she was well loved.
Dorraine is survived by her husband of 69 years, Dewey Witzel, of Langdon; children: Judy Simmons of Grand Forks, Sandra (Daniel) Kudrna of Grand Forks, and Randy Witzel of Auburndale, Fla.; grandchildren: Matthew (Nicole) Neumiller, Mitchell Neumller, Nicholas (Carrie) Neumiller, Levi (Jennifer) Kudrna, Isaac Kudrna, and Wiley (Erin) Witzel; great-grandchildren: Eric, Kyra, Bryce, Natalya, Kathryn, Lauryn, Darion, Caela; and many more that had the honor of calling her Grandma or Great-Grandma.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.