Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Olga for Dwayne Arthur Gratton, 88, of Olga, who passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the Pembilier Nursing Center in Walhalla.
Dwayne was born the first of seven children to Harvey and Eugenia (Brusseau) Gratton on May 14, 1933, in North Olga Township. He spent his first five years in North Olga beginning his school days with his aunt, Adeline Gratton, as his first teacher. He then moved with his family to the farm west of Olga and attended school in Olga. He attended the Agricultural School in Park River but did not like being off the farm. He married Annette E. Roberge on June 18, 1953, and they made their home in Olga. Their first two children, Phylis and Roger, were born while in Olga. They moved to Washington in 1956 where he found work at Boeing. Evelyn was born while they were there. He then moved his family to California where he worked for a tile company for two years and returned to Olga where three more children were born: Delbert, Sylvia, and Anita. He enjoyed working as a heavy equipment operator working for Mike Austfjord, Joe Mayo, and a few other contractors throughout his lifetime. He took pride in his work and mastered it. Following his retirement, he continued his love for the great outdoors by driving around throughout the region as he knew every backroad, nook and cranny in the land. He was an avid hunter known for his “dead-eye shooting skills.” In his old age, he became known for shooting thousands of gophers to pass his time. Following an illness and severe arthritis in his knees, he entered Pembilier Nursing Center in Walhalla in April of 2021. It became his new, temporary home where God called him home unexpectant in his sleep.
Dwayne is survived by his six children: Phylis Gratton of Mountain, Roger Gratton of Drayton, Evelyn (Willie) McKay of Mountain, Delbert (Candy) Gratton of Grand Forks, Sylvia (Tim) Moore of Mountain, and Anita (Daniel) Fernandez of Dove Creek, Colo.; 16 grandchildren: Sarah Thomasson of Bismarck, Michael Thomasson of Cavalier, Jennifer Gratton of Backoo, James Gratton of Williston, Joshua (Jenna) Gratton of Grand Forks, Chris (Julie) Byron of Edinburg, Andrew (Gwennie) Byron of Grand Forks, Matthew (Veronica) Byron of Park River, Dawn (Lane) Christianson of Langdon, Tyler (Laura) Byron of Alexandria, Minn., Kayley Byron of Grand Forks, Dan (Hailey) Moore of Walhalla, Jon Moore of rural Mountain, Angela (Justin) LeTexier of rural Cavalier, Tom (Rachelle) Moore of Gardar, Tim D. (Tonia) Moore of Walhalla; 25 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings: Estelle Carrier of Milton, Jane (Finley) McLean of Devils Lake and Kelly Gratton of Walhalla; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dwayne is preceded in death by his wife, Annette; parents Harvey and “Genie” Gratton; great-grandson Jakob Byron; infant brother Thomas Gratton; sisters Delora (Wylie) King and Marilyn (Jim) Wakeford; brothers-in-law Ernest Carrier and Wylie King; and sister-in-law Lou Gratton.
Askew Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and obituary at www.askewfuneralhome.com.
