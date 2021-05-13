Easton Reign Schmiess, precious infant son of Eric and Cassey (Breyer) Schmiess of Munich, was born on May Day, May 1, 2021, and passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
This precious child of God was loved from the moment we knew of his existence. His time with us on this earth was very brief, but he touched our hearts in a very special way. Easton lives forever in our hearts, forever lives as a member of our family here on earth and in Heaven, baptized in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
Easton’s loving family include his parents, Cassey and Eric; grandparents Lynn and Donna Schmiess and Jay and Gail Breyer; great-grandparents Ed and Doris Bodnar and Mary Schmiess; aunts and uncles: Jeri Schmiess-Penas, Brian Schmiess, Heather (Matt) Kram, Chris (DeAnne) Udby, Sarah (Todd) Fee, Haley (Luke) Kroeplin, Brandy (Darren) Bakke, and Jesse (Kensi) Breyer; several cousins; and godparents Jeri Schmiess-Penas and Brian Schmiess.
He was welcomed into Heaven with great joy by his big sister, Harper Ryan Schmiess; grandmother Kathryn Massmann; uncle Jared Udby; and great-grandparents: Richard Schmiess, Dale and Wilmeta Massmann, and Louis and Margaret Breyer.
Gilbertson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.