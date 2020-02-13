Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon for Edi Ann Otto, 79, of Langdon, who passed away February 9, 2020, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon in the spring.
Edi Ann was born May 28, 1940, to Edward and Fern (Marcelin) Chaput at the family farm south of Langdon. She grew up and attended school in Langdon, graduating from St. Alphonsus in 1958. In her younger years she worked at the Fairmont Café and JC Penney. On April 23, 1960, she married Robert Otto at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon. She and Robert raised their family on a farm southeast of Langdon. She was a member of the ND Cattlewomen Association, holding the office of treasurer for three years, and was an integral part of the farm operation. She would chase cattle, drive farm equipment, and mow her yard until it was pristine. Her meals were big and delicious. She fed her family and also anyone Robert would bring home, usually without warning! She fed them well, and there was always more than enough. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing for herself and her children. She took pride in planting flowers and growing rhubarb for baking pies and making jam. She earned several accolades for her photograph of a tornado in 1979. The photo was featured in several publications and a US postage stamp. She was very involved in her churches, St. Clotilde’s Church in Milton and St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon. At St. Clotilde’s Church, she devoted her time as a member of the altar society, serving as treasurer and attending mass. At St. Alphonsus, she served on the church council for 10 years and consistently attended mass. In her weekly discipleship group, she shared faith and friendship with other women she cherished for over 30 years – it was the highlight of her life. In 2008, her move to Langdon was considered an answer to prayer. She was happy to be closer to her church and her friends. As it was on the farm, her door was always open, and people were always welcome. She took joy in cooking for special events at the church and hosting the priests and bishops. In 2018, she moved to Maple Manor. She enjoyed having visitors, decorating her room, and going out to dinner when family visited. She will be remembered for her servant’s heart and strong faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend.
Surviving Edi Ann are her children: Alan (Lori) of Mesa, Ariz., Lori (Don) Goering of Fargo, Mark (Tamy) Otto of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Gena (Doug) Marcussen of Ada, Minn., Kent (Yonic) of Orlando, Fla., and Ryan of Mesa, Ariz.; grandchildren: Andrew Otto, Austin Otto, Bryan Berkland, Ashton Otto, Alex (Alauna) Tuttle, Evan (Danielle) Tuttle, Mat (Merissa) Marcussen, Chris (Alison) Marcussen, Natalie (Noah) Helgerson, Aiden Marcussen, and Izabel Marcussen; great-grandchildren: Chloe, Caleb, and Cara Tuttle and Finley Helgerson; and siblings: Del Chaput, Mary Lou Schissler, Darlene Brooks, David Chaput and Joe Chaput along with several in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents, husband Robert, sisters Betty Rae and Sister Donna Jean, grandson Aaron Otto and great-grandson Ezekial Tuttle.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.