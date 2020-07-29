Edna M. Olson was born in Alsen on April 23, 1928, and passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. For us to tell you about our mother’s 92-years of life in a few lines on a piece of paper would be a monumental task. Our mother and father started their lives together on a farm in North Dakota and later moved to Salem, Ore. Our parents spent their free time camping, fishing, playing cards, and taking trips with their family and friends. Besides being a wife and mother, Edna worked in a cannery and as a cook and custodian for Salem-Keizer School District. She was a faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church. Edna is one of 11 children. She is survived by her sister, Lucille Buntjer; brother Ken Buntjer; her 5 children: Jan Olson, Corrine (Roger) Obershaw, Olaf (Judy) Olson, Rod (Lynda) Olson, Keith (Gina) Olson; her 28 grandchildren; and her 31 great-grandchildren. Edna lived a very fulfilling life, was loved by all, and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service for Edna was held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Restlawn Memory Gardens, 201 S. Oak Grove Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Olson family.
