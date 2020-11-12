Mass of Christian Burial was held November 12, 2020, at St. Frederick’s Catholic Church in Verndale, Minn., for Edna Perius, 97, of Wadena, Minn. and formerly of Verndale, who passed away on November 5, 2020, at the Fair Oaks Lodge in Wadena under the gentle care of Knute Nelson Hospice. Burial was in St. Frederick’s Catholic Cemetery in Verndale, Minn.
Edna was born to Ferdinand and Anna (Hamann) Stamm on September 10, 1923, in Loma, where she graduated from high school. On June 21, 1944, she was united in marriage with Frank Perius in Loma. Over the years they lived in Loma, Milwaukee, Wisc., Verndale and Wadena, Minn. Community members will remember her for her 26 years in the Verndale School food service department. Her children’s friends and relatives came just to eat homemade buns by the best cook ever! Her green thumb shined brightly in her beautiful African violets and flower gardens. Her faith was integral in her life, and she enjoyed the Catholic Channel, recited many rosaries daily, and was a member of St. Frederick’s Christian Mothers. She was also a member of the Wadena VFW Auxiliary and a food shelf volunteer.
Preceding Edna in death were her husband, Frank, on April 1, 1987; parents Ferdinand and Anna; brothers: Henry, Joseph and Ferdinand Stamm, Jr.; sisters: Genevieve Ballweg, Edith Rhea and Louise Kram; and grandson Jamie Perius.
Edna is survived by her children: Jay (Jackie) Perius of Verndale, Kevin (Vonnie) Perius of Wadena and Terry (Jean) Perius of Verndale; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
Arrangements by the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, Minn. Online condolences at www.SchullerFamilyFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.