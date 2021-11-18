Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Nekoma for Edward Kuchar, 89, of Fairdale, who passed away November 12, 2021, at his home. Inurnment will be at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Nekoma followed by a life celebration at the Pain Reliever.
Edward John Kuchar was born December 9, 1931, to Stanley and Mary (Karsky) Kuchar on the home farm north of Edmore. He attended Highland School and then spent the rest of his life devoted to farming. Starting at the age of 16, he farmed the family land, and after he ‘retired’, he continued to work at the Fairdale Elevator and helped local farmers during harvest. On October 8, 1993, he married Grace (Monson) Samson in Devils Lake. He retired from farming in 1993 and moved from the home farm to Fairdale where he and Grace still resided. He enjoyed repairing machinery and was innovative at doing home repairs. He also liked to go fishing, especially his trips up to Canada. He was an accomplished curler, and he and his team won four state senior men’s curling championships. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, was a past member of the Farmers Union board, and was township treasurer for many years. He was very active in St. Edward’s Church, including being a reader, serving as treasurer, helping with the cemetery, or doing maintenance at the church. He was also the mayor of Fairdale for 25 years.
Surviving Ed are his wife, Grace, of Fairdale; siblings: Stanley Kuchar, Mary Warvin, George Kuchar, Jim Kuchar, Pat (Jonathan) Connelly; sisters-in-law Vivian Kuchar and Jessie Kuchar; many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; step-children: Mark and Kelly Johnson, Darcy and Dave Jeffrey, Joette and Ken Zola, Trent and Fiona Samson; his beloved grandchildren: Jer and Betsey Johnson, Chelsey and Chris Lewis, Jake and Kristen Johnson, Ian and Isaac Jeffrey, Jess and Nate Zola, Ilsa, Laryn and Eliana Samson; and great-grandchildren: Ezra Johnson and Henry and Chuck Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister & brother-in-law Fran and Ernie Swanson, and brothers John and Laddie.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent in Ed’s name to St. Edward’s Cemetery, Juvenile Diabetes Association, or the Fairdale Park.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.