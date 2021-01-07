A private family prayer service was held December 31, 2020, in DuBore Funeral Home Chapel in Warren, Minn., for Elaine Heck, 81, of Warren, Minn., who died unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, following a Christmas weekend in which she got to see each of her daughters. A recording is available on the funeral home website, and in June of 2021 there will be a service in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Warren, Minn. Interment is next to her husband, Selmer, in Greenwood Cemetery, Warren.
Elaine Marie Amundson was born on January 24, 1939, in Langdon, to Emil and Alda (Johnson) Amundson. She was raised in Langdon and graduated from high school in Walhalla before attending college at Mayville State. On February 2, 1958, she was united in marriage to Selmer Heck in Vang. The young couple made their home in Langdon for a few years, moving to Warren in 1963. When Selmer started his custom combining business, she picked up the slack on the homefront during harvest and was the crew’s cook and support system. She had a tremendous heart for others and loved to provide hospitality. Whether through a homemade meal or a simple card to encourage someone she knew who was shut-in, she was generous with her time - a trait she instilled in her daughters. At the center of all of this was her faith. She had a rich prayer life and was a “prayer warrior” for those who needed it. She and Selmer were longtime members of the Warren Evangelical Covenant Church. Her greatest desire was for her family and friends to know Jesus. She was a saleswoman and later a manager for Stanley Home Products for many years. She and Selmer spent many winters in Mesa, Ariz. together. If you didn’t find her at the pool, she was probably off playing cards.
Elaine is survived by her daughters: Tammy (Steve) Filipi of Rosemount, Minn., Terryl (Scott) Pearson of Sauk Centre, Minn., and Tonya Turnham of Grand Forks; brother Arlan (Lois) Amundson of Langdon; four grandchildren: Alicia (Daniel) Gagner, Ashley (John) Fisher, Kinsey (Ryan) Bain, and Keenan Pearson; and four great-grandchildren: Ashtyn and Ayden Gagner and John (IV) and Juliana Fisher.
In addition to her husband of over 58 years, Selmer, Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Alda. and siblings Arvid Amundson and Avis Dau.
DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, Minn. was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.DuBoreFuneralHome.com.
