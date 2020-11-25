Ellen Kay Gasner recently died in her sleep. Ellen was a devoted woodworker and fibre worker, having created hundreds of pieces of furniture and garments over a period of 50 years. Ellen was the first industrial arts teacher in the state of Minnesota. She had a personality that brought smiles and laughs. When working at Langdon Hardware, customers came in specifically to ask her questions on her work days. She had a great imagination and joy for living.
North Dakota, specifically Cavalier County, was her first choice to live in preparing for retirement. She loved the open sky and the wonderful colors of light at sunrise and sunset. The cream was the caring neighbors that lived around her.
No services will be held. Memorials may be sent in Ellen’s memory to the Cavalier County Library, 600 5th Ave, Langdon, ND 58249.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
