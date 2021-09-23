A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on September 23, 2021, at the Church of Saint Peter in Forest Lake, Minn., for Ellie Madeline Bachman, who was born September 14, 2021. She was surrounded by her family who had anxiously awaited her arrival as she spent her final moments on September 15, 2021. Interment was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our beautiful baby girl. Some people only dream of angels, but we held one in our arms.
She was met in heaven by her great grandparents: Lauren Erickson, Janice and Leo Weber, Peter and Neva Bachman, and Robert and Kathleen Lebrun.
She will be forever missed by her parents, Lauren and Trenton Bachman; four-legged brother, Kevin; grandparents: Amy and Dan Weber, Darrel and Julie Bachman, Jo Ann Erickson, Fran Lebrun; aunts and uncles: Daniel Weber, Jack Weber, Anthony (Sara) Bachman, Delaney (Zerian) Franck; cousins: Aubrey, Rylee, Avery, Kaylee; and other family and friends.
Mattson Funeral Home of Forest Lake, Minn. was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.