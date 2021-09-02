Elmer J. Schill, 79, of Minto, passed away at Lutheran Sunset Home on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Elmer was born on October 19, 1941, in Langdon to the late William and Mary (Kordosieur) Schill. He grew up in Hannah and attended and graduated from St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Langdon. After graduating, he and his brothers farmed together until 1980 in the Hannah area. He met Shirley Broeffle, and they married on September 27, 1980, in Cloquet, Minn. He and Shirley moved to Grafton in 1980 where he worked for the Life Skills and Transition Center. In 1997, he and Shirley moved to Minto, and he began working for Cenex. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Grafton. He loved to be outdoors and working in their garden. He was a wonderful woodworker and enjoyed making things for his home and family. If there was one thing he loved the most, it would be his grandchildren; he adored being their grandpa.
Elmer is survived by his wife, Shirley; children: Kurt Pierson of Superior, Wisc., Kim (Lynn) Thorvilson of Seattle, Wash., and Karla (Dave) Lund of Fargo; grandchildren: Alyssa, Luke, Ian and Ari; and siblings: Leona Schneider of Walhalla, Dorothy Sauer of Langdon, Wilfred (Sue) Schill of Langdon, Dennis (Diane) Schill of Langdon, Pat (Dennis) Domagala of Langdon, and Betty (Larry) Otteson of Wisc. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary.
