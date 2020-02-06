A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Emil Lorenz, 90, of Langdon, who passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon.
Emil Jr. was born February 13, 1929, in Langdon to Emil and Edna (Shelley) Lorenz. He grew up and attended school in Langdon, graduating from St. Alphonsus in 1947. He and Rose Hewitson were united in marriage on January 5, 1951, in Fargo. They raised their family and farmed south of Langdon. He was a true farmer and enjoyed everything about it. When he was young, he seeded with horse-drawn equipment and, at the age of 86, drove tractors with GPS. He loved going on drives to look at crops and stopping to have coffee with friends and talk about farming. Although he had many health issues throughout the years, he was very concerned about staying as healthy as he could by walking and exercising. Spending time with family was also very important to him. He was a sports enthusiast as he attended all his grandkids’ sporting events and continued to enjoy listening to Langdon games on the radio or watching them on TV. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and Langdon Eagles Aerie #3454.
Surviving Emil are his children: Keith (Kathy) Lorenz of Langdon and Mary Beth (Kurt) Helgevold of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren: Kyle (Andrea) Lorenz, Korey (Katie) Lorenz, and Katie (Doug) Johnson; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Avery, Kashton, Konnor, Kollyns, Krew, Jada, and Keagan; brother Mark (Maggie) Lorenz and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rose and sisters: Genevieve (Joseph) Hoffman and Louise Gritten.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.