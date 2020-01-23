Ervin H. Gustafson, 81, of Langdon, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Ervin was born March 23, 1938, in Langdon to Hjalmer and Florence (Balsdon) Gustafson. He attended school in Langdon and continued his education at the State School of Science in Wahpeton. He started farming with his father in 1956. On October 17, 1959, he was united in marriage to Sandra Greene in Langdon. They lived and raised their family on the family farm in Hay Township until moving in to Langdon. Even after ‘retiring’, he continued to help his son, Brad, on the farm. He enjoyed antique tractors; playing pinochle; fishing; driving around checking crops with his dog, Sophie; and spending time with his family. He was a charter member of both United Lutheran Church and Langdon Eagles Aerie #3454. He was also director of the North Dakota State Barley Show for several years.
Surviving Ervin are his wife, Sandra, of Langdon; children: Brad (Sandy Boutain) of Langdon, Holly (Bruce) Brown of Dawsonville, Ga., and Kimberly Thorlakson of Langdon; grandchildren: Ryan (Ashley), Aaron (JoAnna), Alyssa (Brandon), Brady, Brittany (Patrick), Hope, Hannah, and Hailey; great-grandchildren: Connor, Madden, Blakely, and Hendrix; step-grandchildren: Alex and Clarice; and sister Faye (Jim) Wilhelmi of Langdon. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Adam.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
A private family service will be held.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
