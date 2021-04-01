Funeral services will be Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Edinburg for Eunice D. Evenson, 89, of Edinburg, who passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Park River Good Samaritan Center. The service will be live streamed on the Tollefson Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page. A video of the service will be available on the Tollefson Funeral Home website. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged. Interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Eunice D. Evenson was born August 19, 1931, in Walsh County. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Mabel (Ulberg) Haug. She graduated from Edinburg High School in 1949. After high school she obtained her elementary teaching certificate from Moorhead State University. She later completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education through an outreach program offered by Moorhead State University. She completed her degree while she continued to teach full-time in Lankin. She was united in marriage to John M. Evenson on June 20, 1954, in Edinburg. Since John was enlisted in the US Army at that time, they lived in Ft. Sill while John completed his military service. Upon John’s discharge from the army they moved to Bemidji, Minn., where they taught. In 1959 they moved to Edinburg where they built a home and resided there. While living in Edinburg, she taught in Gardar, Mountain, Edinburg, and Lankin. She retired from education in 1994. She was the organist for Trinity Lutheran Church for 57 years, retiring in 2016. Over the years she played for countless weddings, funerals, and special programs. She also played a large part in several community celebrations. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, WELCA, and Edinburg Legion Auxiliary. Eunice enjoyed planting and caring for her flowers. Canning produce from their garden was another passion of hers. She loved to follow her older grandsons in their sporting events while they were in school and didn’t miss many games. She looked forward to Sunday visits from her younger grandsons in her last several years. She and John spent five years traveling to Arizona for the winter months but decided they were missing out on too many activities back home and quit leaving for the winter. She also enjoyed making scrapbooks of memories for her older grandsons. She was on various committees for town, school, and church reunions which she enjoyed very much. She and John were the grand marshals for the Edinburg Reunion Parade in 2007. She was passionate about music, especially special programs at Trinity. She was the choir director of three choirs for many years and always had them prepared to perform their best. She especially enjoyed playing duets with Janet Johansen. She and John thoroughly enjoyed their evening drives to check the local crops and concluding with a trip to the Dairy Queen. They rarely missed their evening rides.
She is survived by son John T. of Edinburg; daughter Janelle (Shane) Peterson of Langdon; six grandchildren: Christopher (Kayla) Evenson, Michael (Caitlin) Evenson, Colton Evenson, Andrew (Morgan) Evenson, Ryland and Ramsey Peterson; great-grandchildren: Anna, Claire, Ellie, Audrey, Eli, and Beckam; and her special niece, Cindy (Scott) Geston of Fargo.
She was preceded in death by husband John; her parents; and brothers: Duane and Arlen'; and niece Cindy Haas.
The Tollefson Funeral Home of Edinburg is in charge of the arrangements.
