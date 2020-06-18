Eunice Mae Nelson Egan, 95, of Whittier, Calif., died peacefully on May 11, 2020, at her home in Whittier, Calif.
Eunice, the daughter of Henry and Bertine Ruud Nelson, was born May 8, 1925, at Osnabrock. She attended school in Osnabrock and Mayville State Teachers College and taught school in Grafton for 2 years before moving to California in 1948. She was married to Richam Egan on February 21, 1959, at San Gabriel, Calif. She continued her teaching and received her Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Southern California. She taught 1st grade in the Norwalk California School District and retired from her life-long teaching career after 46 years. She loved her yard, her beautiful flowers and music from the 1940’s and 50’s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, on February 24, 1999, and siblings Noms (Nellie) Nelson, Gladys (Richard) Lorenz, Thelma (Robert) Van Horn, Harley (Nona) Nelson and Johnny Nelson. She is survived by a brother, Grant (Betty) Nelson, of Langdon, and 38 nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service was held at the Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, Calif., on June 8. 2020.
