A private memorial service was held at the Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon for Eva Westby, 95, of Langdon, and formerly of Fairdale, who passed away peacefully Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon. Burial was at Silvesta Cemetery near Fairdale.
Eva Emma Westby was born December 2, 1925, to Louis and Mary (Mess) Krom. She was the last survivor of 11 children. Eva was raised in the Nekoma area where she received her education. On November 11, 1952, she was united in marriage to Raymond Westby. Following their marriage, they farmed near Fairdale, where six children were born. Ray passed away on July 15, 2006. She was a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church of Fairdale and later the United Lutheran Church of Langdon. She had many interests including: playing games and cards, crocheting, sewing, embroidery, gardening, and baking. She was a gentle, soft-spoken woman who never complained. Eva was a very devoted wife and mother.
Survivors include her children: Mary (Marshall) Engblom of Champlin, Minn., Bruce Westby, Dennis (April) Westby all of Langdon, Shirley Gustafson (John Tibert) of Minto, Roger Westby of Milton, and Lori (Roy) Poole of New Market, AL.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Louis and Mary Krom; husband Raymond; two sisters: Anna and Mary; and eight brothers: Peter, Joe, Rudolph, Charlie, Tom, Louis Jr., Victor, and Donny.
The family of Eva wants to thank all the staff at Maple Manor Care Center for all the great care and love given to their mom.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com or www.askewfuneralhome.com.
