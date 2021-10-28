Frances Lorraine Woodard, 86, of Federal Way, Wash., passed away on October 17, 2021. Interment will be at the Washington Memorial Cemetery in Seattle, Wash. No date has been set at this time.
Fran was born in Vang on September 24, 1935, to Morris J. Anderson and Sarah (Sadie) Peterson Anderson. She had two brothers, Lyle (deceased) and Gaylord, and a sister, Mayvis Anderson Aslakson. She graduated from Edmore High School in 1952. She worked in Milo’s Cafe and Johnson’s Store until she left for Seattle, Wash. in 1954. She met her husband, Vern Woodard, and they were married on Dec. 16, 1956. After Vern’s passing in 1978, she went to work in the old Federal Way Shopping Center. She was instrumental in bringing in shoppers to all of the merchants, including B&E Meats, organizing an Easter Egg Hunt, and the annual Oktoberfest. She went on to take the role of director for the Chamber of Commerce in Des Moines. There she spent countless hours planning and organizing the Waterland Festival and the full carnival with Funtastic Shows in the marina parking lot. She returned to Boeing Company working in Renton as a grade 2 on the shop floor and worked her way up to writing for then Vice President Braithwaite. She was given the honor of being the Grand Marshall in the Waterland parade in the year 1971. She loved to golf and play her accordion with her mom and Mayvis. She spent many happy times playing with “Fiddling Sadie”.
Fran leaves behind her two sons, Ronald and Douglas Woodard; two daughters, Barbara Shafer and Laura Cline; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many friends and relatives.
