Funeral services were held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Forks for Frank D. Hoffarth, 57, of Grand Forks, who died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Frank Hoffarth was born July 11, 1963, in Langdon, the son of Ronald and Grace (Girodat) Hoffarth. He grew up in Langdon and graduated from Langdon High school in 1981. He worked for Trosen Ford in Larimore and then moved to Grand Forks to work the next 36 years at H.E. Eversons. He worked in many positions over the years ending as the IT and warehouse manager. He married his best friend and soulmate, Janice Rieger, April 7, 1989 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Grand Forks, and together they raised their two children and his puppy. He had the biggest heart. He was the first to volunteer to help anyone. His world had two seasons, lake season at Stony Point with their lake family and then back to UND for football, hockey and volleyball. He and Janice had season tickets for 30 years, and he never missed a home game at the new REA arena. He and Janice, plus many friends, traveled to multiple away hockey games creating great memories each year, but his great joy was his two children and grandson - they were his whole world.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; children Morgan Hoffarth and Evan (Madison) Hoffarth and grandson Bentley - all of Grand Forks; mother Grace Hoffarth of Grand Forks; sister Betty Nelson of Grand Forks; special cousins: Arlene Hoffarth, Don (Ronda) Hoffarth, Jolene (Steve) Kinzler and Kathy (Greg) Krause; and brothers and sisters-in-laws: Ron Rieger, Barb Solway, Delilah (Vern) Thingvold, Cathy (Roger) Jones - all from Grand Forks and Mary (Everett) Hoffner of Esmond. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Hoffarth, and father and mother-in-law John and Arkie Rieger.
Dahl Funeral Home of East Grand Forks, Minn. was in charge of arrangements. Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.