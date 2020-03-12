A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo for Frank Ingulsrud, 87, who passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo. Burial will be at Prospect Township Cemetery in April and to be announced by family.
Frank was a loving and positive role model for his family. He treated everyone he encountered with respect and kindness and seemed to make friends wherever he went. As a farmer, he took his job of being a good steward of the land seriously. That lead him into serving and then leading both the Ramsey County and ND State Soil Conservation Boards for many years. He was also active in leading the Edmore Cenex Board of Directors and in the Derrick Lutheran church community, teaching Sunday School and assuming various other roles. Born Leo Franklin on July 26, 1932, to Norwegian immigrants, Gina Hansine Froyland and Lars Ingulsrud, he was the youngest of nine children. Leo Tolstoy and Franklin Delano Roosevelt are his namesakes. He attended Prospect Township school and graduated from Edmore High School in 1950. Post high school, Frank contemplated a career in engineering but decided to continue farming. As a young man, he spent the winters curling. It was a perfect game for him since it blended his athletic skills with mix of strategy and social interaction. It was the social interaction component that brought him together with his wife, Mary, at the Milton curling club during one of his several bonspiel victories. He and Mary made their home on the Ingulsrud homestead for the next 40 years, raising three children: Kathleen (Bob) Stjern of Roseville, Minn.; Brian (Annette) Ingulsrud of Fargo; and Rebecca (Darrin) Romfo of Langdon. He and Mary spent nine winters in Mesa, Ariz. In 2000, he officially retired from farming, and in 2001 they moved to Fargo where he was Mary’s primary caregiver through her diagnosis and journey with primary progressive aphasia, an early-onset dementia. Mary passed away in 2007. He enjoyed retirement in Fargo, including pool tournaments, cards, and lively current events conversations. One constant for him was his loving connection to his mother-in-law, Hattie Hunter, his sisters-in-law, and all his nieces and nephews on both sides of the families. He was able to travel to take in grandkids’ events as they grew up. He treasured time with his special friend, Joyce Larsen.
Frank is survived by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren: Eric, Chad (Maddie) and Alex (MacKenzie Kelley) Ingulsrud; Britta (Mitch Evett) and Bobby Stjern; and Jack and Theo Romfo. He has one great-grandchild, Vincent Ingulsrud. He is also survived by sisters-in-law: Phyliss Ingulsrud, Grace Ingulsrud, Charlotte Soli, and LuAnn Hipsher (Gerald); brothers-in-law Chuck (Linda) Hunter and Robert (Arlene) Hunter; and over 120 nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. Preceding him are his parents and wife; brothers: Odin, Lars Milo, George, Ole and Arnold; and sisters: Bertha Rude, Ann Odegard and Maida Zieske.
The family is grateful for all the care and attention of the staff at Bethany on 42nd and for the kindness of Ethos Hospice staff.
