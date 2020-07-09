Frederick Joseph Lundgren, 76, of Wales, ND, passed away March 20, 2020, at Grand Forks due to complications following surgery.
Due to the delays caused by Covid-19, the Celebration of Life for Fred Lundgren will be held July 18, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the farm. We are hoping that any of Fred’s friends and relatives will be able to attend.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
