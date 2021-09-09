A graveside service was held September 8, 2021, at the Vang Cemetery, rural Langdon, for Gary Allan Christianson, 84, of Langdon, who passed peacefully at his home on September 3, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Cavalier County.
Gary was born January 9, 1937, at Vang to Oscar and Ina (Rossenberg) Christianson. He attended school in Vang. He married Shirley Ritter of Sarles on January 19, 1960. They made their home in Vang and began farming, raising cattle, and custom combining with his son until his retirement in 2004. He served in the Army National Guard in the 957th Engineer Company (Float Bridge Platoon) from 1960 to 1966, when he was honorably discharged. He served on the Hope Township Board for numerous years, belonged to the Eagles Aerie #3454, and was a member of the Farmers Union and the United Methodist Church in Langdon. As a young man he was an avid hunter and trapper with his uncle, Lester. He loved fishing with his family and friends in Canada most summers. He always looked forward to getting together with friends for breakfast. He also enjoyed the outdoors, getting together with his family at holidays and special occasions. He was all smiles when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were around him. He loved his family. He always had a joke or a story to tell; he was the family comedian.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 61 years; children: Von (Vernetta) Christianson of Langdon and Lana (Paul) Balsdon of Osnabrock; grandchildren: Kody (Jennalee) Christianson, Kale (Tasha) Christianson, Kamry Christianson, Jayme (Jonathan) Jonasson, Ramsey (Brittney) Balsdon; and great-grandchildren: Lilee, Pyper, Rylee, Leni, Rowyn, Lincoln, Jensen, and Roddy. Also surviving are his brother, Gene Christianson; brother-in-law Doug (Linda) Ritter; sister-in-law Barb (Francis) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, mother and father-in-law Gertrude and Howard Ritter, brother-in-law in infancy John Ritter, and brothers and sister-in-law Daniel and Izetta Ritter and Dale Ritter.
Brooks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.