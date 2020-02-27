Funeral services were held Friday, February 28, 2020, for George Timian, 93, of Langdon, ND, who passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon.
George Henry William Timian was born September 15, 1926, in Dresden, ND, to Bernhard and Erna (Buchweitz) Timian. He grew up and attended school in the Dresden area, graduating from Langdon High School in 1945. He joined the US Army in 1951 and served until being honorably discharged in 1953. On December 18, 1953, he married Ella Schumacher in Egeland. George was a farmer at heart and farmed near Dresden almost his entire life. He and Ella moved to Langdon in the 1960s, but he continued farming until 1988 when he retired. Even after retiring, he continued helping out on the farm until he was 89 years old. He enjoyed having his coffee and visiting every afternoon at the bakery, playing pinochle, and doing woodworking in his basement. He especially liked family gatherings and having company. George was a member of Langdon American Legion Post #98, was a church elder for Redeemer Lutheran Church, and caretaker of the Immanuel Cemetery near Dresden.
Surviving George are his wife, Ella, Of Langdon, ND; children: Robert (Mary Beth) of Bismarck, ND, Daryl (Linda) of Langdon, David (Mickey) of Langdon, Margie (Greg) Marshall of Burlington, ND, and Sharon Sharp of Winston-Salem, N.C.; grandchildren: Mitchell Westin, Amy Jesperson, Aaron Timian, Sarah Timian, Eric (Amy) Timian, Colin (Julie) Marshall, Katlin Marshall, and Shawn Marshall; four great-grandchildren; and brother Richard Timian. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Orville, Edna Morey, Victor, and Ben Edward.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Langdon, ND. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon. Burial will be in the spring at Immanuel Cemetery near Dresden.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 823 9th Ave., Langdon, ND 58249 or to a charitable organization of your choice.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon, ND, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.