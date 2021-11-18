A burial graveside service will be held at the Milton Cemetery on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. for Gladys A. Hanson, 91, of Milton, who died October 21, 2021, at Arbor Lane in Burnsville, Minn. In the case of inclement weather, a brief service will be held at Milton Lutheran Church followed by the burial at the Milton Cemetery. Following the burial, all are invited to a luncheon at Milton Lutheran Church.
Gladys was born to Anton and Anna Hjelmstad on January 30, 1930, in Milton. She graduated from Milton High School in 1948 as salutatorian of her class. She married Harlan Hanson on August 29, 1948, at Milton Lutheran Church. She was employed at the U.S. Postal Service in Milton for 41 years. She was appointed postmaster on November 10, 1973. She was a member of Milton Lutheran Church and participated in Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and served three terms as president. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary, serving in many leadership roles. She became Third District President and was named to several department chairmanships. She played in the Milton School band as well as the Community Band and sang in the Milton Lutheran Church choir for 35 years. She was a woman of incredible strength, persistence, poise, and determination. She met her future husband, Harlan, at the Royal Arch Pavilion in Milton, and they have been dancing together ever since. They enjoyed clogging and often performed at community gatherings as well as the Steam Thresher’s Reunion in Rollag and the Minnesota State Fair. After retirement, they spent the winter months in Pharr, Texas, and danced at the Tropic Star Resort in addition to golfing and making new friendships. She and Harlan shared a deep love for one another, and their relationship was marked with much laughter and hard work.
She is survived by three sons: Handt (Kathy) Hanson of Prior Lake, Holden (Danette) Hanson of Lakeville, and Hugh Hanson (Vini Costanzo) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harlan; brother Alvin (Thecla) Hjelmstad; and sisters: Myrtle (Frankie) Slama, Helen (Morris) Holo, Clarice (Bill) Ring, and Ruth (Bill) Koehn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Milton Lutheran Church, Milton, ND 58260.
Tollefson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
