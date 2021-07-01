A Mass of Christian Burial was held on June 30, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon for Gloria Johnson, 91, of Langdon, who passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Cavalier County Memorial Hospital in Langdon. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.
Gloria Theresa Kartes was born October 18, 1929, near Mt. Carmel, to Frank and Olive (Hell) Kartes. She attended school in the Mt. Carmel area. On June 27, 1950, she married Bazil Johnson in Mt. Carmel. They made their home in Langdon where she worked at multiple grocery stores as a checker, produce manager, and office manager. After retiring, she and Bazil wintered in Mission, TX, and spent their summers in Langdon for over 20 years. After Bazil’s passing in 2009, she lived in Fargo and then moved to Maple Manor Care Center in May of 2019. She and Bazil loved to travel, going north into Canada on fishing trips in the summer and west to Seattle in the winter visiting family. She was a very crafty person, loved finding treasures at garage sales, playing Bingo and especially spending time with her family.
Surviving Gloria are her two sons: Tyrone (Lanetta) Johnson of Langdon and Glen (Sheila) of Rome, WI; grandchildren: Damon (Jennifer) Johnson, Casey (Tonya) Johnson, Sara (Jeff) Lykken, Jesse (Christa) Johnson, Jolene (Brandon) Wagner, and Jessica Puffe (Tanner); great-grandchildren: Alex (Devan), Adam, Tyler, Katie, Tanner, Conner, Corissa, Carter, Maddyn, Mya, Kade, Miya, Axle, Oaklee, Luke, and Laurin; great-great-grandson Carsen; siblings: Ben (Marie), Gary (Gloria), and Lee (Linda); and sisters-in-law Ivy Kartes and Marcille Kartes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bazil; great-great-granddaughter Micaela; and siblings: Ivadel (Daniel) Gapp, Betty (Bill) Loreth, Parnell (Jean), Carl, Darreld, Pat, Mike (Elda), and Judith Antoine.
Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.
