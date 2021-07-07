Graveside services were held Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Hoff Lutheran Cemetery, rural Adams, for Gordon M. Sondeland, 92, of Hensel, who passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Wedgewood Manor of Cavalier, N.D.
Gordon was born May 24, 1929, in Auburn, the son of the late John and Birdine “Birdie” (Swanson) Sondeland. He attended and graduated from Mountain High School. He was a mechanic and started farming in the early 1950’s. He was united in marriage to Eunice (Elton) Sondeland on April 28, 1948, in Crookston, Minn. The couple made their home near Hensel where he continued to make his home until the time of his death. He was a member of Vikur Lutheran Church in Mountain. He loved his family; he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed tinkering and loved to farm.
Gordon is survived by his children: Gordon D. (Sharon) Sondeland of Langdon, Linda (Russ) Ramsey of West Fargo, Gregg (Sharon) Sondeland of Edinburg, Vicki (Jim) Corneillie of Fargo; son-in-law Ken Omlie of Lankin; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Eunice; daughter Deborah Omlie; three infant daughters; two infant sons; and siblings: Lawrence, Evelyn and John.
Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com.
