Gregory Alan Klein passed away on November 15, 2021, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo from complications of COVID at the age of 56.
Greg was born March 14, 1965, in Devils Lake and grew up in the Munich/Alsen area. From the time he was a small child he was interested in music - singing often in church with his family; with his friends in their band, The Resistance; and doing karaoke until his death. For the last 12 years he worked at Heartland Industries in Moorhead, Minn., a job he really treasured, working with vulnerable adults. He was a devoted family man, serving wherever he could.
He is survived by children: Ethan (Chelsea Norman) of Lakewood, Colo., Hannah (Isaiah) Watson and granddaughter, Hazel, of Akeley, Minn., and Micah of Menahga, Minn.; their mother, Gena (Mike) Dempsey, of Menahga, Minn.; fiancé Sheila Milburn of Glyndon, Minn.; her daughters, Shelby (Justin) Barta, and their children, Everette, Margaret and Charlotte of Moorhead, Minn.; and Sabrina Milburn of West Fargo; parents Donald and Evelyn Klein of Langdon; siblings: Lana (Arden) Bar of Fargo, Kartia Klein of Omaha, Neb., and Troy (Jennie) Klein and their children, Logan (Pebbles) and Kathryn of McAllen, TX.
A celebration of life was held at the Wright Funeral Home in Moorhead, Minn., on November 20, 2021. Webcast is available on their website.
